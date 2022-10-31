‘So uninspiring this season’ – Hull City v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Hull City host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Hull City come into their midweek clash with Middlesbrough in the hope of bouncing back from a loss to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend. The defeat ended the Tigers’ two-game winning streak and means they still sit down in 18th in the table.

They remain without a manager as the search for Shota Arveladze’s replacement drags on and on.

Middlesbrough have found themselves a new manager in Michael Carrick but after initially taking the lead through Chuba Akpom on Saturday, the debuting boss saw his side surrender the 1-0 advantage to lose 2-1 to Preston North End.

It means Boro remain down in the lower echelons of the division in 21st place and in dire need of a turn in form.

Now, ahead of the midweek clash at the MKM Stadium, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“If there was any doubt that this would be a tough first job for Carrick, there shouldn’t be now after the weekend’s loss to Preston. It was a frustrating day for Boro and their new boss, but a trip to Humberside presents a good chance to pick up a valuable first win.

“Hull’s form is patchy and their home record is pretty abysmal, so if Middlesbrough want to amend their fortunes on the road, there’s few better places to go at the moment.

“The Tigers do have quality in their ranks though, so it won’t be an easy tie by any means.

“It’s a tough one to call with both sides so uninspiring this season, so I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“Carrick may already feel that his back’s against the wall at Middlesbrough, after his new side lost against Preston North End on Saturday.

“But it’s still very early doors and a short trip over to the MKM Stadium will be a bit more comforting for his side – but that’s not to say it’ll be an easy game.

“Hull are coming into decent form after a rough patch in the league and with prospective new boss Liam Rosenior set to be in the stands, the players will be keen to deliver.

“It’s going to be a tough game for both sides but to be honest, I’m leaning towards a Hull City win.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-0 Middlesbrough