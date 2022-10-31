Sheffield United youngster on trial with rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United attacking midfielder Hassan Ayari is currently on trial with local rivals Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.
Sheffield Wednesday’s U21 side have been short in numbers in recent weeks and so have looked to trialists to come in, with the potential of securing the players on permanent deals if all goes well. One such player is Sheffield United’s Ayari.
The 19-year-old was on loan at Scarborough Athletic this season, but was recalled by the Blades last week, potentially with a view to moving him on to their rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
If Ayari was to seal a switch across the Steel City, the teenager would likely join up with the Owls’ academy setup initially, with a view to playing in the first team at Hillsborough in the seasons to come.
“Hassan has been at Sheffield United, he’s come in and looked lively,” Sheffield Wednesday U21 boss Neil Thompson told The Star, whilst he also confirmed the youngster has come in due to a number of players being out.
“We’ve got five or six out injured, so it’ll help matters.”
The Star journalist Joe Crann stated Ayari was ‘pretty good’ in his first trial appearance on Monday afternoon and so he could be making an impression in the hopes of securing a permanent deal.
A coup for the Owls…
The player has been a regular for the youth teams on the red side of Sheffield and given his international pedigree after being capped nine times for Tunisia at youth level, Ayari signing for neighbours Wednesday could be a coup for Darren Moore’s side, should he impress enough to warrant the Owls making a move.
Ayari can play as a number 10 or on the left or right of a front three and so his versatility would stand him in good stead ahead of a potential move. With a few different positions in his arsenal there could be more chance of breaking through into the first-team fold.
To allow a player to go on trial with your direct rivals may suggest the Blades are overly convinced with Ayari’s first-team chances, but he looks to be one for the future and so Sheffield Wednesday could be the beneficiaries long term.