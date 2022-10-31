Sheffield United youngster on trial with rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United attacking midfielder Hassan Ayari is currently on trial with local rivals Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday’s U21 side have been short in numbers in recent weeks and so have looked to trialists to come in, with the potential of securing the players on permanent deals if all goes well. One such player is Sheffield United’s Ayari.

The 19-year-old was on loan at Scarborough Athletic this season, but was recalled by the Blades last week, potentially with a view to moving him on to their rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

If Ayari was to seal a switch across the Steel City, the teenager would likely join up with the Owls’ academy setup initially, with a view to playing in the first team at Hillsborough in the seasons to come.