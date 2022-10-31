‘A side that can be beaten’ – Bristol City v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Bristol City host Sheffield United in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Sheffield United are up next for a Bristol City side enduring a patchy run of form.

Nigel Pearson’s side have won two, drawn one and lost three of their last six. They’ve since dropped away from the upper echelons of the table after an initially promising start to the season and after playing out a 1-1 draw with Swansea City at weekend, they’ll be hoping to go one further and secure all three points against the Blades.

As for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, they made a much-needed return to winning ways with a 2-0 win over West Brom. Goals from talisman Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie ensured Carlos Corberan’s Baggies debut ended in defeat.

The result means the Blades sit 4th coming into this one and it will be hoped they can push back towards the top two following a poor run of form.

Now, ahead of the midweek tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Sheffield United’s weekend win over West Brom certainly seems to have settled some nerves at Bramall Lane. They’re still not too far away from the automatic promotion spots despite their winless streak and now, this is a great chance to kick on.

“The Blades are one of the best sides in this league and that could be telling here.

“Bristol City have shown how dangerous they can be going forward but, for me, they leak too many goals to have a say on the play-off picture this season. The difference could be on show here, especially if key Blades players like Iliman Ndiaye, Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie are on song.

“I’m going for an away win here.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“Sheffield United looked more like their former selves on Saturday. They got through a poor-looking West Brom side with ease and a return to winning ways should give them confidence ahead of the World Cup break.

“And Bristol City are a side that can be beaten. But Heckingbottom will be all too aware of the attacking prowess that the Robins boast and so I’m expecting this game to be a bit more difficult than then West Brom one.

“Still, I’m going to have to say Sheffield United win in this one, with Bristol City just a bit too inconsistent this time round.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield United