Norwich City could sanction loan exit for 21-year-old star with Derby County’s Paul Warne an admirer

Norwich City may send young striker Adam Idah out on loan in the January transfer window, The Sun has said.

Norwich City youngster Idah has been in and around the first-team picture at Carrow Road for a while now.

The 21-year-old Irishman is tipped for a bright future in the game but after an injury-hit spell in Norfolk, his development has been hindered somewhat. He’s played only six minutes of Championship football this season, with his only other outing coming vs Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

Now, as per The Sun, the Canaries could sanction a winter loan exit for the striker.

Their report states that Norwich City could send Idah out on a temporary basis in January in a bid to help his development.

Derby County boss Paul Warne is mentioned as an admirer after previously trying to recruit him while in charge of Rotherham United, and he could revive his interest and try to bring him to Pride Park.

Just what Idah needs?

Idah has proven he has what it takes to forge a future for himself at Norwich City.

He’s already played 56 times for the club, chipping in with eight goals and two assists in the process.

However, after a disrupted 2022, Idah could really benefit from a loan away from Carrow Road. Derby County have been trusted with some top young talents in Will Osula and Lewis Dobbin already, and Idah would make for another promising loan addition at Pride Park.

He’d provide some solid cover and competition for the likes of Osula, Dobbin and in-form veterans James Collins and David McGoldrick, so it will be interesting to see if Warne looks to strike a loan deal again and recruit him this winter.