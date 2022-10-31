Manchester United keen on £15m Norwich City man, report claims

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons is on Manchester United’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Norwich City have had to fend off interest for their star defender over recent transfer windows and there looks to be more rumours on the horizon, with Premier League giants Manchester United now monitoring the 22-year-old.

There were sources linking the Red Devils with a move for Aarons back in the summer window, although nothing came to fruition. They now look set to reignite their interest in the Canaries right-back in the hopes of strengthening in that position with Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially set to depart.

Aarons has been a regular for Norwich City since making his debut and has made nearly 200 appearances in all competitions. He has started all but one of the club’s games so far this season and will likely continue to be their first-choice for the foreseeable future.

Could be a blow for Norwich City…

Although they have seen off interest from elsewhere before, Manchester United look to be stepping up their interest according to Football Insider. Manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about wanting two good right-backs and Diego Dalot and Aarons could be a brilliant couple of options.

But with this comes a huge blow to Norwich City. The youngster has emerged as one of the best right-backs in the Championship and links to teams in the Premier League and overseas show just how highly he is rated. This would be a big loss to the Canaries if he was to depart.

However, with this comes a positive. The player is valued at £15million and so if they could get a bid of that size or close to their asking price, Dean Smith’s side could use this revamp their squad in multiple positions in the hopes of having a strong end to the season and potentially getting into the division’s top six.