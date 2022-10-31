Major update shared in Hull City’s pursuit of ex-Derby County boss Liam Rosenior

Hull City ‘will look to finalise’ a move for former Derby County boss Liam Rosenior this week, reports HullLive.

Rosenior, 38, was tipped to become the next Hull City manager last week. The former Tigers defender took charge of Derby County last summer but was replaced by Paul Warne last month, and he’s been without a club since.

But HullLive are now reporting that Rosenior is closing in on the vacant managers job at Hull City, with Rosenior having met with owner Acun Ilicali yesterday to discuss terms.

HullLive also write that Rosenior is expected to be in attendance at Hull’s home game v Middlesbrough tomorrow night and that he could take his first training session as early as Thursday.