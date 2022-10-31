Latest Swansea City news: Martin’s price tag revealed, key man could be in line for new deal + more

Swansea City were held to a 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Saturday, leaving them in 6th place of the Championship table.

Olivier Ntcham scored a 76th minute equaliser to hand Swansea City a valuable point on the road.

Russell Martin’s side remain in fine form and they remain in the Championship’s play-off places going into this week’s midweek fixtures.

And there’s been a lot of Swans headlines in the past few days as well, with one of them regarding Martin’s Swansea City future.

The 36-year-old manager has been linked with both the West Brom and Norwich City jobs this season and Alan Nixon is now saying that the Swans have placed a £1million price-tag on his head.

And another Swans name who’s been linked with a move away this season is Michael Obafemi.

The striker was wanted by Burnley in the summer and after missing out on the move, he was left out of the squad for two games.

But Obafemi has since returned to the side and found his best form, and he’s thanked Martin for his man management.

He told WalesOnline:

“Russell’s helped me out a lot, his man management has been amazing. Sometimes I think it’s a bit harsh in the moment but he’s been absolutely amazing. He knows the way I work and I know the way he works now, so we’ve got a brilliant relationship.”

Elsewhere, a report from Swansea Independent this morning has revealed that Ryan Manning will be offered the chance to discuss a new contract, with his current deal set to expire next summer – it comes after Ollie Cooper signed a new contract lasting until 2027 last week.

Swansea City travel to Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow night.