Latest Norwich City news: Manchester United revive interest in star man, striker could make temporary exit + more

Norwich City find themselves in 5th place in the Championship table after 18 games played.

Norwich City made a much-needed return to winning ways with a victory over Stoke City at the weekend.

Star right-back Max Aarons was a surprise omission from the squad, with the win marking the Canaries’ first Championship win without him in the starting XI for four years and 68 days.

Today is Norwich City's first Championship victory without Max Aarons in the starting XI for four years and 68 days. Aarons had started in the club's last 62 wins at this level, the longest run of any outfield player this century #ncfc 🔰 — NCFC Numbers (@ncfcnumbers) October 29, 2022

Aarons has been in the news since, with Football Insider claiming Manchester United are keen on the 22-year-old.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Norwich City standout before and with Erik ten Hag said to be in the market for another option on the right-hand side of defence, £15m-rated Aarons has been identified as their number one target.

Elsewhere, young striker Adam Idah has been linked with a winter exit too.

The Sun has claimed that the Canaries could look to send the talented striker out on loan in January after an injury-hit 2022 hindered his progression. Derby County boss Paul Warne is said to be an admirer and after previously trying to sign him while in charge of Rotherham United, he may try and take him to Pride Park.

In the same report from The Sun, it was claimed La Liga giants Sevilla are eyeing Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez. He’s made a good impression since arriving in Norfolk in the summer and has been scouted by the Spaniard’s senior scut recently.

Finally, reports from Turkey (via the Eastern Daily Press) have said Kosovan winger Milot Rashica is wanted on a longer term basis by loan club Galatasaray.

They add Norwich City would be interested in a sale, though they won’t let him go on the cheap given that he has more than two years left on the deal he signed with the club only last summer.

After returning to winning ways at the weekend, Norwich City will be hoping to get a run going. They face a tough test on Wednesday night though as Mick Beale’s QPR visit Carrow Road.