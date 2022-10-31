Latest Burnley news: Summer signing linked with surprise move, Kompany’s praise for in-form youngster + more

Burnley kept their spot at the top of the Championship table with a 2-1 win over Reading on Saturday.

The Clarets’ unbeaten run stretches to 15 in the Championship after they came from behind to beat Reading 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury.

The latter has scored three in his last six for Burnley now and Vincent Kompany reserved praise for his Belgian compatriot after the game.

He told the club:

“I keep saying to wingers, every winger I have ever come across, you can score the screamer like at Sunderland but you might get five a season if you are a top player.

“But the tap ins at the back post, that could be 15-20 a season and I have never known a good winger not to score these goals.

“I’m pleased for him to get another, he was in the perfect place at the right time and it was a great feeling for him.”

And Burnley’s other scorer on Saturday – Benson – has also been in headlines since then, with reports yesterday claiming that D.C. United are interested in the winger.

Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that Wayne Rooney’s D.C. have recently watched Benson in action for Burnley and that the MLS side are looking to bring in some fresh faces – Benson only joined Burnley last summer.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen missed the Reading game through injury and Kompany says that he will make a late call on whether the midfielder with play against Rotherham United on Wednesday night.

And reports continue to speculate about a possible return to Southampton for Nathan Tella – The Athletic said last week that Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is not ruling out a potential recall for the in-form Burnley loanee.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Swansea City have placed a £1million price tag on manager Russell Martin’s head, whilst reports continue to back Liam Rosenior to take on the vacant Hull City job.