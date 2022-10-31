Journalist expects Aston Villa to scout Championship player who Crystal Palace have ‘a lot of interest’ in at the World Cup next month

Journalist Ed Aarons has tipped Aston Villa to watch over Watford and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr at the upcoming World Cup.

Sarr was close to joining Aston Villa in the last summer transfer window. But the 24-year-old’s £25million move to Villa Park fell apart and so he remained with Watford in the Championship.

Since then, Sarr has scored five and assisted four in 13 league outings so far this season, with his side currently sitting in 7th place of the table.

And Sarr will no doubt be on the plane to Qatar next month where his Senegal side are in a group alongside the Netherlands, Qatar and Ecuador.

And speaking to GiveMeSport, Guardian journalist Aarons believes that Aston Villa will have one eye on Sarr. When asked whether he thinks Villa will be scouting Sarr at the World Cup, he said:

“Yeah, I would definitely say so. I know Crystal Palace have had a lot of interest in him.

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is in the sights of other clubs, bigger clubs as well, eventually, if the price comes down.”

Sarr has also been mentioned alongside Crystal Palace this season, and with both Palace and Villa struggling near the wrong end of the Premier League table, both could be in the market for attacking reinforcements in January.

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

Should Watford be worried?

Sarr is under contract until 2024 and after paying a reported £40million for him back in 2019, Watford will surely be desperate to avoid a contract stand-off with the player.

And come next summer, clubs might be coy to spend anything on Sarr as he’ll be in the final year of his contract, so this upcoming January transfer window could be the perfect time for Watford to cash in on Sarr.

But manager Slaven Bilic won’t be too keen on losing his star man – it’ll really dent his side’s promotion credentials and if Bilic can’t deliver promotion this season, he may well be sacked.

It’s certainly a difficult situation for Watford to navigate and if Sarr performs well in Qatar, interest in him will really heat up.