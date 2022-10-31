‘I’m giving the edge to…’ – Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County prediction: The72

Tranmere Rovers welcome Stockport County to Prenton Park in League Two on Tuesday night.

Tranmere Rovers currently sit in 11th place on a run of three games without a win after falling to defeat against Carlisle United at the weekend. Recent draws against relegation-threatened sides such as Harrogate Town and Rochdale will have come as blows, as Micky Mellon’s side had started to patch a strong run together.

Stockport County have looked like a solid side on their return to the football league for the first time in 11 years. Dave Challinor’s side have looked like a force to be reckoned with in recent fixtures, winning their previous three league fixtures and keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Ahead of this tie, a handful of the The72’s writers have made their predictions…

James Ray

“Tuesday’s meeting between Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County looks like a tough one to call.

“Micky Mellon’s men looked to be putting together a run of form that could have lifted them back towards the play-offs but a pair of underwhelming draws following a defeat to top-seven contenders in Carlisle United has slowed their rise.

“As for Stockport County, they’re really starting to come good and live up to the expectations that many had of them prior to the season’s start. A trip to Prenton Park presents a real challenge though, so it should be an intriguing encounter.

“It’ll be tight, but I’m giving the edge to County.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Stockport County

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

Will Gregory

“Tranmere Rovers’ lacklustre form could cause them to eventually fall out of the play-off race, but they will be wanting to make the most of their game in hand which could prove to be a crucial fixture in the long-run.

“Stockport County have looked unbeatable in recent matches, with players such as Paddy Madden and Kyle Wootton playing important roles for the Hatters in the final third. The Greater Manchester club have also been disciplined defensively which may mean Rovers will continue their woes in front of goal.

“Elliott Nevitt may play an integral role for Tranmere Rovers in what could be a tightly-fought contest between two similar sides.”

Score Prediction: Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Stockport County