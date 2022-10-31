‘I’m backing Corberan to get his first win’ – West Brom v Blackpool prediction: The72

West Brom host Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow night.

West Brom see Blackpool head to The Hawthorns after the Carlos Corberan era got underway with a home game v Sheffield United on Saturday.

It ended in defeat for the Baggies who lost 2-0. But Corberan will see this Blackpool game as a more winnable one, albeit not an easy task at all.

Former West Brom man Michael Appleton is in charge of Blackpool and his side sit in 15th place of the table after losing just one of their last six in the league, compared to West Brom who sit in 24th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Blackpool will provide another stern test for West Brom. But this game is certainly one that’s more winnable than the previous against Sheffield United and so the Baggies players should go into this one with a bit more confidence.

“And Corberan will have learned a lot about his new side on Saturday. Expect him to make a number of changes and expect those changes to improve the side.

“I like Blackpool this season but I think they might be in for a shock tomorrow night – I’m backing Corberan to get his first win as Baggies boss here.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-0 Blackpool

James Ray

“It’s no secret that West Brom are in dire need of a win, and if Corberan wasn’t aware of the magnitude of the task at hand before his arrival, he will be after the defeat to Sheffield United.

“The Blades presented a tough test and Blackpool won’t be an easy opponent by any means either. The Tangerines have been impressive of late and their away record isn’t too bad, so it could be a tight one.

“Appleton’s side will pose some serious problems for the Baggies and while I wouldn’t be surprised if either side can nick all three points, I’m going to go for a draw here.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Blackpool