Fabrizio Romano says 19-year-old could join Watford in the future

Fabrizio Romano says that Fluminense youngster Matheus Martins ‘could join Watford’ in the future, as he closes in on a move to Udinese.

Martins, 19, is seemingly closing in on a big money move from Brazilian outfit Fluminense to Serie A side Udinese.

Romano took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that negotiations are moving along nicely and that talks are still ongoing.

And Romano also revealed that Martins could also join Watford later down the line – sister club of Udinese – depending on what Udinese and Martins decide in the future.

He tweeted: