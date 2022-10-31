Darren Moore issues encouraging updates regarding injuries to Sheffield Wednesday duo

Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan should be fit to face Morecambe later this week, Darren Moore has revealed, while Reece James is ‘touch and go’ for the tie.

Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup campaign gets underway later this week. They face a familiar opponent in the form of League One rivals Morecambe as they bid to progress to the second round of the tournament.

The Owls do have a couple of injuries to contend with ahead of the tie though, with nerves raised when Barry Bannan was forced off after picking up a goal and an assist against Burton Albion at the weekend.

However, Moore has now moved to ease any fears regarding the skipper’s fitness.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield Wednesday boss stated Bannan should be fit for the visit of Morecambe, saying:

“He’s fine; he’s just a little bit stiff. He got a knee in his hip or glute and started stiffening up – that bruise can turn into a pull, so when he was tightening up I just wanted to get him off the pitch.

“We wanted him to start the second half for the first 10 or 15 minutes for continuity, but then we had to get him off. He seems okay and we expect him to make a full recovery.”

Moore also issued an update on sidelined defender Reece James. The Blackpool loanee impressed in the early stages of his time at Hillsborough but has now been absent since September. He’s closing in on a return though and looks to be ‘touch and go’ for the Morecambe tie.

“He might be touch and go for Morecambe,” he said. “He will get a good week’s training in him.

“Reece is a naturally fit boy so we will have a look at him and see how he is for the Morecambe game.”

Up for cup?

A cup run is always good for boosting the feelgood factor and although Sheffield Wednesday’s priority will be their League One promotion push, it will be interesting to see what kind of team gets put out on Friday.

Bannan would, as always, have an influential role to play against the Shrimps, but seeing versatile loanee James return would be a big boost.

He’d made a great impression early on before being forced onto the sidelines and his ability to play in a range of roles at a high level makes him a valuable part of the squad. Easing him back into action with an FA Cup outing could be ideal, but if he’s not ready, an EFL Cup tie vs Southampton comes next week.