Carrick reveals why Middlesbrough pair Crooks and Watmore missed Preston North End game

Middlesbrough duo Matt Crooks and Duncan Watmore missed Michael Carrick’s first game in charge on Saturday afternoon, with the Boro boss now issuing an update to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough suffered a cruel 2-1 defeat at the weekend, with Preston North End coming from behind to secure all three points at Deepdale, with the winner coming in stoppage time.

They weren’t at full strength against the Lilywhites, as midfielder and last season’s top scorer Crooks missed the game, along with second-highest Boro scorer this season Watmore.

The pair weren’t in the matchday squad and manager Carrick has now revealed why in an interview with The Northern Echo.

“They both had niggles. It was a couple of different issues, so we’ll just have to see how they go for the game on Tuesday,” he said.

Middlesbrough face another trip away from home for the second game running, as they travel to Hull City tomorrow evening. There were positives for Carrick to take away from the game, but results are the most important thing for them at the moment given their league position.

They will be hoping to be able to call upon Crooks and Watmore, two players who have been vital for Boro in recent seasons.

A potential blow for Boro…

Crooks and Watmore offer something different to what is at Carrick’s disposal. The former can get box-to-box, has a good relationship with Isaiah Jones on the right-hand side and is a goal threat; whereas the latter is full of energy, something which they seriously lack when he doesn’t play.

They do have players who can come in to replace them, but they need their best players fit and available if they have any chance of getting results and points on the board, starting again with Hull City in just a few days time.

Perhaps the Hull City clash will come too soon for the duo, and he will have his fingers crossed they can at least return in Carrick’s first home game when they face Bristol City at the weekend.