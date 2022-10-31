Birmingham City general knowledge quiz – 20 questions on the Blues (31.10.22)

Birmingham City have exceeded the expectations of many this season after a strong start to John Eustace’s tenure at St. Andrew’s.

Many thought former QPR no.2 Eustace would be up against it in just his second senior management job at Birmingham City.

He’s got a tough task on his hands with the club but after defeating QPR, the Blues have made a surprise move into the top half of the Championship table. It’ll be no mean feat keeping them there, but Eustace and his side can be proud of their efforts thus far.

The Blues boss will be hoping he can write his name into club folklore along with some of his players while at St. Andrew’s.

But how well do you think you know the club’s past and present?

You can test your knowledge and try your luck here in our latest Birmingham City quiz on The72! See if you can score 100% at the bottom of the page…