Bilic hails Watford man who’s ‘got a lot of everything’ after Wigan Athletic win

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has hailed striker Joao Pedro following Watford’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

Pedro scored an 87th minute winner for Watford at the DW Stadium on Saturday – his fourth Championship goal of the season and his second in as many games.

Bilic’s Watford have now won three of their last four after a shaky start to life under the Croatian manager, with the Hornets currently sitting in 7th place of the Championship table.

And after the game, Bilic reserved praise for Pedro, telling the club:

“He’s got a lot of everything. He’s Brazilian so he’s got that flair, he’s sharp, quick and strong. He can use his body and can play in various positions. That’s a centre-forward’s goal and we put him there for the last 20 minutes because he’s very versatile.”

Pedro, despite being only 21 years old, is now in his third full season with the Watford first-team, having already racked up 82 league appearances for the club.

And Pedro has already surpassed his league goals tally of three from last season, coming after a summer of transfer speculation which linked him with Newcastle United.

But Pedro is starting to rediscover his scoring touch after a bit of a dry spell and Bilic’s assessment of the player is spot on – Pedro is a really useful player for Watford and a really dangerous striker at Championship level.