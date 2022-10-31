3 transfer alternatives Derby County should consider as report reveals Warne’s Adam Idah admiration

Derby County boss Paul Warne is said to be an admirer of Norwich City’s Adam Idah, who could head out on loan in the January transfer window.

Derby County manager Warne tried to sign Idah while he was in charge of Rotherham United and could go in for the Irish striker again in the winter, a report from The Sun has said.

Idah has seen his 2022 disrupted by injury and it is claimed he could be loaned out in January to kick-start his development again.

However, here, we look at three alternative options Derby County should have their eyes on…

Mason Burstow – Chelsea

18-year-old Burstow has shown he can perform at League One level before, with his fine displays for Charlton Athletic earning him a big move to Chelsea almost a year ago.

He’s been playing U21s football this season, managing three goals and one assist in 13 games. A return to League One with Derby County on a temporary basis could aid his development and the Rams will have reassurance that he’s capable at the level too.

Evan Ferguson – Brighton and Hove Albion

One who doesn’t have as much senior experience is Irish starlet Ferguson, but there’s no doubt that he’s one to watch.

The Brighton and Hove Albion striker is a physical presence up top despite being just 18 and managed a goal and an assist against Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup earlier this season. A record of six goals in seven games for Brighton’s U18s this season shows he’s ready for a step up and could link up with fellow Seagulls’ starlet Haydon Roberts at Derby County.

Daniel Jebbison – Sheffield United

Last but certainly not least is Sheffield United striker Jebbison, who has seen limited action for the Blades’ first-team this season. The 19-year-old’s starring role with Burton Albion over the first half of last season showed everyone exactly what he’s capable of but he’s not quite in Paul Heckingbottom’s starting plans yet.

Another League One spell with a promotion contender in the form of Derby County could be beneficial for all involved.