3 Daniel Iversen alternatives Stoke City should consider as interest in Leicester City man emerges

Stoke City are reportedly interested in Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen as they look to strengthen their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Stoke City are already looking for reinforcements in the winter window as a way of catapulting them up the league table and they have identified Leicester City’s Iversen as a potential new recruit according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With Alex Neil having taken over from Michael O’Neill so close to the summer transfer window closing, the Potters were only able to complete one deal under his guidance, with Dujon Sterling arriving on loan from Chelsea. Neil will now look to get more players he wants in for the rest of the campaign, starting with Iversen.

However, it could be wise for Stoke City to consider some alternative options too. With that in mind, we highlight three that could be of interest to Neil…

Tom Heaton – Manchester United

Perhaps signed to help the Red Devils meet their English quota, Heaton has been rotated on the bench with Martin Dubravka as back up to David De Gea all season, but could look for an exit to secure regular playing time.

The three-time England international was linked with a move to the Championship in the summer, and so a move could appeal to the 36-year-old. He has two Championship promotions under his belt during his time with Burnley and so boasts vital experience, which would benefit Stoke City.

Ben Hamer – Watford

The 34-year-old has spent the majority of his career playing in the EFL and has enjoyed successful spells with several sides in the second tier. His move to Watford in the summer hasn’t really got going, failing to make a single appearance as of yet for the Hornets.

He has appeared on the bench five times, and not been involved in the matchday squad entirely 12 times, and may want to explore other avenues as a way of getting minutes out on the pitch, and Stoke City could provide him with that opportunity.

Darren Randolph – West Ham United

Another goalkeeper who could provide the Potters with a short-term solution between the sticks is Randolph. He was one of the most consistent shot stopper during his seasons as Birmingham City and Middlesbrough and moved to Premier League side West Ham United to compete for a starting berth.

That hasn’t come to fruition, with him yet to make an appearance and down the pecking order behind Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola. A loan or permanent switch to the Bet365 Stadium could be an option for the Ireland international.