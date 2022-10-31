3 Charlie Cresswell replacements Millwall should consider amid Leeds United recall rumours

Millwall recruited Charlie Cresswell on loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Millwall loan man Cresswell has played 12 times across all competitions, managing three goals and one assist along the way.

There have been rumours surrounding his immediate future in recent weeks though. The Sun on Sunday (09.10.22, page 61) claimed Norwich City were showing an interest, while The Athletic’s Phil Hay (via Leeds Live) said a winter recall was possible amid his limited game time.

Cresswell has played a part in the last two games, but here, we put forward three replacement options amid the rumours.

Jan Paul van Hecke – Brighton and Hove Albion

Van Hecke was a huge hit on loan with Blackburn Rovers last season but he winded up remaining with parent club Brighton for this season. He’s found limited game time though, so a winter exit could be best for his development.

He’s already starred at Championship level and bringing in a player of his calibre would be a huge boost for Millwall and their ambitions.

Di’Shon Bernard – Manchester United

Bernard is another who has already made a good impression while on loan in the Championship, previously spending time with Hull City. He’s not in the first-team picture with Manchester United though and at 22, senior game time is what he needs.

A stint in the Championship, potentially with Millwall, could provide that. He can play as a centre-back or a right-back, which would give Rowett more flexibility in how he wishes to set up his backline.

James Hill – Bournemouth

Hill’s starring role with Fleetwood Town earned him a move to Bournemouth and although he hasn’t had a proper chance to strut his stuff with the Cherries, he’s certainly one to watch for the future.

A Championship loan would be the perfect next step in his development and Millwall could be the perfect spot for him to make that step. He could gather valuable senior minutes while learning from experienced heads like Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper and more.