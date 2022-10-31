26-year-old Norwich City ace wanted by loan club on permanent deal, reports claim

Norwich City’s loaned out winger Milot Rashica is wanted on a permanent basis by Galatasaray, reports from Turkey have claimed (via the Eastern Daily Press).

Norwich City man Rashica was among those to leave Carrow Road in the summer after their relegation to the Championship.

He only secured a loan move though, linking up with Turkish giants Galatasaray. Since making the switch, the Kosovan International has managed two goals and one assist in six games across all competitions, starting the last four games across all competitions.

Now, amid a decent start to life in Turkey, it’s been claimed Galatasaray are keen on a longer term deal.

The Eastern Daily Press cites various reports in Turkey in stating that they are interested in keeping Rashica beyond the end of his initially temporary deal. The local outlet adds that it is their understanding Norwich City would be interested in letting him go permanently too, although they’ll ‘drive a hard bargain’ given that he is still contracted to the club until 2025.

Best for all?

Rashica struggled to make an impact in the Premier League with Norwich City and after opting against sticking around in Norfolk to help their bid to earn an immediate return, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his long-term future lays elsewhere.

With Galatasaray seemingly impressed with his early performances too, a permanent Turkey move could be best for all.

The winger has shown his ability in Germany and The Netherlands before but one goal and two assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season suggest he’s not quite up to the task with the Canaries.

Selling him sooner rather than later could land Norwich City a welcome cash influx for a player who looks as though he would be better off plying his trade elsewhere.