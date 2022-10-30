Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United keeping tabs on Burnley man

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United are keeping tabs on Burnley star Manuel Benson.

Benson followed Vincent Kompany from Belgian football, joining the Clarets from Royal Antwerp in early August.

Since then his performances have caught the eye. And that is definitely the case with Rooney’s D.C. United who are said to be keeping tabs on the youngster.

Prior to heading to Turf Moor, Benson’s football consisted of time in Belgium and a loan to Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

He rose to prominence with Lierse SK earning a big-money move to KRC Genk in 2017. After two years with Genk, another big-money move saw him move to Royal Antwerp in 2019.

Nixon says that Wayne Rooney is “looking for new blood” after taking over the reins at D.C. United. The MLS side struggled last season, winning just seven of their games.

He adds that Burnley star Benson is “on the radar” after a solid start to life as a Championship player. Nixon also confirms that the wideman was recently watched by D.C. United’s Paul Shuttleworth.

So far this season, Benson has made 15 appearances for Burnley, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

Championship or MLS? Thoughts…

D.C. United do need upgrades and quickly – Rooney will be aware of that. Rooney joined in July; by then the MLS side were already in trouble.

Benson has shown he can cut it in the Championship, a very physical and challenging league.

Three goals and three assists are evidence of his ability to adapt to new surroundings and challenges.

MLS sides tend to have the financial backing to make good their interest and that is something that Burnley must be wary of.

If he continues to shine for Kompany’s Burnley, then DC United’s interest is likely to be piqued further.