Swansea City’s compensation demands for Russell Martin revealed

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Swansea City have placed a £1million-plus price on head coach Russell Martin.

This comes in the face of reported interest in the Swansea City boss, including links to former club Norwich City.

36-year-old Martin arrived at Swansea in August 2021 after two years managing MK Dons.

This season he has guided the Swans into the Championship play-off places – they are currently 6th in the table.

As well as links to Norwich City, there were also reports in the media that Martin had been linked to Championship strugglers West Brom.

This was a link that the Swansea coach was happy to dismiss, saying that he was happy at the Welsh club.

West Brom’s managerial vacancy has recently been filled, with Carlos Corberan taking on the job at The Hawthorns.

However, Swansea City look to have laid their cards out for all to see – according to Nixon – with their £1million-plus compensation demands.

Since arriving at the Welsh club, Russell Martin has shown that he has the potential to get Swansea City moving in the right direction.

Last season he established them as a mid-table side, 16 wins and 13 draws ending in a 15th-place finish. At present, Martin has them 5th in the Championship table and in a play-off place.

In some ways, putting a £1million-plus price on Martin’s head is a necessary move to protect their own interests.

It also acts as a warning to any side that harbours thoughts of making an approach. Any such side now knows what it will take to land him.