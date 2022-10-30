La Liga side keeping tabs on Norwich City youngster

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, La Liga giants Sevilla are keeping tabs on rising Norwich City star Marcelino Núñez.

The nine-cap Chile international has only been at Carrow Road since early August, moving to the club from Chilean side CD Universidad Católica.

Since joining the Championship side, he has adapted to life in English football’s second-tier competition.

This adaptation and settling is so much so that Nixon writes that he is a figure of interest for Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla.

Recently arrived Núñez already being eyed up

Nixon writes that 22-year-old Chilean midfielder Núñez “is being watched” by La Liga side Sevilla. The Spaniards are struggling and sit 17th in the table.

Norwich themselves are also misfiring and a series of recent defeats sees them 5th in the Championship table.

Since arriving at the Norfolk club, Núñez has made 17 appearances for the Canaries, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Nixon says that his performances have already alerted Sevilla and that he is “already on the radar” of the struggling Spaniards.

He adds that the Spaniards sent senior scout Jose Manuel Santos Hernandez to check on Núñez’s progress with Norwich.

Thoughts?

Norwich City face a dilemma of sorts regarding Núñez. His performances in the Championship for the East Anglian side have raised his profile.

That raised profile has attracted Sevilla and they appear to be interested in the 22-year-old midfielder. Despite their struggles this season, they will have the finances to seal a deal like this.

January could be a testing time for Norwich City when it comes to a decision over their Chilean youngster. Despite him being a recent arrival, Norwich City could yet cash in if a decent offer comes their way.

One hope is that they improve between now and Christmas and that this improvement gives them the confidence to resist approaches in January.