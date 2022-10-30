Blackburn Rovers’ January plan for Ben Brereton Diaz revealed

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Blackburn Rovers are wanting to keep star striker Ben Brereton Diaz beyond January. This comes despite him being available on a free transfer next summer.

Nixon writes that Blackburn’s owners “are happy to take the loss of a potential sale” with his goals vital to a promotion charge.

Rovers sit 2nd in the Championship table after this weekend’s round of games. Their 33-point total places them three points ahead of the chasing play-off pack.

Brereton Diaz pushing Blackburn promotion charge

Last season, former Nottingham Forest youngster Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals in the Championship.

So far this season, the 23-year-old hitman has eight goals in 18 appearances. It is these goals that have helped the Ewood Park outfit into the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Nixon says that Blackburn “have made an offer” to their hotshot striker but he is set to make a decision on his future in the summer.

Earlier reports suggest that there is interest in Brereton Diaz from high-profile clubs at home and abroad.

And now, Nixon says that it will be a struggle for Blackburn to keep him this summer, adding that “promotion is worth much more than a sale in January.”

Thoughts…

It’s always going to be the case that if you have a young striker with hot form, then you are going to see interest from others.

That’s the case here with Brereton Diaz and Blackburn Rovers. He is coming off a hot, 22-goal campaign last season and he is backing that up with goals this season.

It is a gamble that Blackburn are prepared to make. Holding onto their star striker would mean that they keep his goal potential.

However, the flip side of that decision would be that should things go awry with their promotion charge then interested suitors could sweep him up on a free.

It’s a high-stakes decision but one that is understandable bearing in mind what promotion would mean to the club and where they are in the table.