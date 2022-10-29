‘Will have the edge here’ – Coventry City v Blackpool prediction: The72

Coventry City host Blackpool in the Championship later today.

Coventry City come into this afternoon’s clash with Blackpool in the midst of a four-game unbeaten streak.

The run has seen them move towards safety after a nervy start to the season disrupted by pitch problems at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The Sky Blues are still in 22nd, but they’re tied on points with 21st placed Middlesbrough and could move out of the drop zone if they avoid defeat.

As for Blackpool, their form has been patchy but a huge derby day win over Preston North End should mean the wind is in their sails coming into this clash with Mark Robins’ men.

Michael Appleton’s side could rise back towards the top-half if they’re able to make to two consecutive wins here.

Now, ahead of this Championship clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Coventry City are on a march back up the Championship table after a poor start, and I think their rise will continue here.

“The Sky Blues could make serious inroads on a tightly-packed Championship table if they can turn the CBS Arena into a fortress and with Blackpool on a poor run of form away from home, they could pick up another valuable win.

“The Tangerines were in fine form against Preston last time out though and with Jerry Yates playing at his best, Appleton and co may well snatch a point to take back to Bloomfield Road.

“I do think the home side will have the edge here though, so I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Blackpool

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Luke Phelps

“Both these sides have found some decent form in recent weeks and so this should make for an exciting clash in Coventry. Both teams will be desperate to get points on the board ahead of the World Cup break but for me, Coventry are the more well-rounded side.

“They’re keeping more clean sheets than Blackpool who are finding that difficult. With the home advantage as well, I reckon Coventry will come away from this one with all three points and drag themselves out of the bottom three.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Blackpool