Watford team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic as injury concerns pile up for Bilic

Watford travel to Wigan Athletic in the Championship this afternoon.

The Hornets have struggled for form in the league recently, winning just two of their previous five fixtures. But Slaven Bilic’s side will be looking to build upon their recent convincing 4-0 win against fierce rivals Luton Town.

With four losses in their last five games, the Latics will be keen to improve upon their recent performances to move themselves away from the relegation zone. Leam Richardson’s side will surely be looking to turn the DW Stadium into more of a fortress having won just one game at home all season.

Watford go into this game in 10th place of the table whilst Wigan currently sit in 19th.

Watford team news

Club captain Tom Cleverley continues to be unavailable after sustaining a calf injury against Burnley back in August. Imran Louza is likely to be sidelined for a prolonged period of time after undergoing surgery for a knee injury this week.

Rey Manaj is on the road to recovery after suffering a hamstring injury against QPR earlier in the season. Christian Kabasele may also be unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury against Blackpool this month.

Francisco Sierralta has been missing from action after injuring his groin against the Tangerines. Kortney Hause is also questionable as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Bachmann (GK)

Gosling

Troost-Ekong

Cathcart

Kamara

Choudhury

Kayembe

Sema

Pedro

Sarr

Davis

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

Watford have been inconsistent of late with the squad still undergoing a transitional period under new manager Bilic. Their recent dispatching of Luton Town though will have given the Hornets’ morale a much-needed boost and it could be an early sign of improved league performances in the long-run.

Wigan Athletic could be in for a tricky fixture against an unpredictable Watford side.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.