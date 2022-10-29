‘Their class will show here’ – Hull City v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Hull City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

It has been the turbulent campaign so far for Hull City who have found some form in the league recently since the sacking of Shota Arveladze. The Yorkshire side will be looking to build upon their recent results after winning their previous two league fixtures.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has been a success since his appointment, with his side currently sitting two points off top of the league with three wins in their last three matches. Striker Sam Gallagher has been a key component of Rovers’ squad in recent fixtures, finding the net three times in his last three appearances.

Despite their league position, Blackburn Rovers need to ensure that they avoid complacency against a Hull City side that have scored seven goals in their previous two outings.

Ahead of this tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Will Gregory

“This fixture is a crucial one for both sides with Rovers looking to continue their promotion ambitions, whilst Hull City will be wanting to continue to move themselves away from the relegation zone.

“The Tigers still have a number of players sidelined which could prove costly to them in the long-run with a limited squad currently available to them.

“Players like Scott Wharton and Sam Gallagher have been instrumental for Blackburn Rovers in recent matches and could make the difference in what could be an unpredictable match.”

Score Prediction: Hull City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call because Hull City have looked a side capable of far more so far this season. Injuries haven’t helped but back-to-back wins have eased nerves somewhat on Humberside, setting them up well for the visit of Blackburn Rovers.

“Tomasson’s Rovers are in impressive form but their away record has been patchy. It’s a good chance for Hull to make it three in a row and pick up another valuable win.

“It’s a hard one to predict but with Rovers flying as they are, I think their class will show here.”

Score prediction: Hull City 0-2 Blackburn Rovers