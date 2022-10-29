Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town with key man potentially returning

Sunderland face Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

The Black Cats come into this one on the back of a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Burnley. The Wearsiders are struggling to string a run of results together, but better times may be round the corner.

Luton Town are 9th in the league – four points above Sunderland. The Hatters had a hugely impressive season last year and it looks like they are once again a strong contender in the race for promotion.

Their recent 4-0 loss to Watford will leave a lot to be desired, but they’ll see this weekend as a chance to return to form.

Sunderland team news

Dan Ballard is back in training but won’t feature until after the World Cup.

Elsewhere, Niall Huggins is back playing for the U21s in an attempt to return to senior action after over a year out.

Ellis Simms is back in contention this weekend and Patrick Roberts will travel with the side if there is no reaction to his hamstring following training.

Aji Alese faces up to three weeks sidelined following his injury against Blackburn Rovers and Lynden Gooch will be out for a while following his knock.

Ross Stewart remains sidelined until after the World Cup.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Cirkin

O’Nien

Batth

Hume

Evans (C)

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Diallo

Despite Simms being available for selection, Mowbray may opt for Amad Diallo instead following his goal last weekend against Burnley.

Trai Hume will likely remain in the squad replacing Gooch, whilst Roberts could make an immediate return following a hamstring knock which saw him miss last weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.