Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City with key players potentially absent

Norwich City host Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

With four losses in their last five matches, the Canaries will be aiming to rekindle their earlier form and re-enter the play-off race.

The Potters are another side that have struggled for form recently, losing their last two league outings. The Staffordshire club will want to be more clinical in the final third, having failed to find the net in their last two games.

Norwich City go into this game in 7th place of the Championship table, compared to Stoke City who sit in 17th ahead of the weekend.

Norwich City team news

Adam Idah continues to be unavailable having injured his knee that has seen him miss the majority of the campaign so far.

Youngster Jonathan Rowe suffered a shin issue during pre-season and hasn’t featured since. Jacob Sorensen sustained a foot fracture against Hull City in August and is still on the road to recovery.

Dimitrios Giannoulis missed the Canaries’ mid-week clash against Burnley due to a rib injury but Ben Gibson and Sam Byram are set to resume training after being absent due to injuries.

Josh Sargent may not be involved against Stoke City as he is currently nursing a calf injury. Kieran Dowell has returned to full fitness and may possibly make an appearance.

Max Aarons is also questionable after colliding with Jay Rodriguez during the clash with the Clarets.

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gunn (GK)

McCallum

Hanley

Tomkinson

Gibbs

Nunez

Hayden

Gabriel Sara

Cantwell

Pukki

Hernandez

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Norwich City have performed below expectations so far this season, dropping points against clubs like Burnley and Sheffield United who would be seen as fellow promotion candidates.

There may also be some selection headaches for Smith with Aarons potentially absent and also the potential loss of Sargent who has been crucial for the Canaries so far this season.

This could be an unpredictable fixture between two sides desperately trying to reignite their league form.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.