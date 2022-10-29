‘Might just have the edge here’ – Derby County v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Derby County host Bristol Rovers in League One this afternoon.

Derby County sit 10th in League One after 14 games and have so far underachieved in terms of expectation.

Paul Warne has overseen a patchy start to his reign, with the side winning just two of his five games in charge. The new manager has yet to taste victory in front of the home faithful and that is something he and his side will want to put right on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers travel to the East Midlands in good form and will be confident of causing an upset. Joey Barton’s side picked up a good point away at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and are now unbeaten in their last six league games.

The Gas have done well since promotion from League Two last season and currently sit just below mid-table in 14th. Barton has also done a good job of stabilising the side again after a poor run in September threatened to send them into freefall.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

Ollie Trout

“Derby County should be doing better with the squad they have but Warne will need time to get his ideas across. The performance against Exeter City in midweek was disappointing and you would expect a reaction on Saturday. The Rams have been solid defensively this season but their inability to score goals regularly needs to be addressed.

“Bristol Rovers have impressed me since their rise from the fourth-tier and can be a match for anyone on their day. There have of course been some difficult moments this season, but with their injury problems behind them, The Pirates are looking like a decent side again under Barton.

“This is a tough one to predict – Bristol Rovers have conceded a fair few goals this season but are Derby County ruthless enough going forward to exploit the opposition defence? I can see another frustrating afternoon for the hosts and another decent away point for the visitors.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Bristol Rovers

James Ray

“This is a tricky game to call. Derby County’s games have been pretty quiet in terms of goals this season, keeping a tight backline but struggling to find the net themselves.

“At the other end of the spectrum, Bristol Rovers have netted an impressive 25 goals but have one of the league’s leakier defences with 27 conceded too.

“It’s taking time for the Rams to click back in League One and they need to start putting a run together if they’re to avoid getting cut adrift from the play-off fight.

“I think the home side might just have the edge here though.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-0 Bristol Rovers