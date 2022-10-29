Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End as Carrick era gets underway

Middlesbrough take on Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough get the Michael Carrick era underway with an away trip to Preston North End. They sit in 21st place in the table and level on points with Coventry City in the relegation zone, and so are in desperate need of wins, and quick.

Preston North End have been inconsistent of late and Middlesbrough will be hoping to take full advantage in front of sold out away crowd.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough are still sweating on the fitness of centre-back Matt Clarke, who has missed the club’s last five outings with a back injury. He will continue to be assessed ahead of kick-off, although they do have several options to deputise in his absence.

Elsewhere, Darnell Fisher is a long-term absentee after sustaining a freak knee injury in the summer of 2021. He is in light training as he continues his rehabilitation.

Matt Crooks will return to the fold after missing the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town last weekend, after he served a one-match suspension having accumulated five yellow cards since the start of the campaign.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Jones

Fry

Dijksteel

McNair

Giles

Howson

Crooks

Hackney

Watmore

Akpom

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

It is difficult to predict exactly who will be selected and what formation Carrick will opt for. In the video released by the club showing the new head coach’s first training session, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel and Paddy McNair were lined up and so could be an indication of a three at the back.

In front of them, the experienced Jonny Howson will likely keep his place, whilst danger man Isaiah Jones is also expected to play, but whether its at right wing-back or further forward remains to be seen.

Duncan Watmore’s energy is unmatched in the Middlesbrough side and midfielder Hayden Hackney should have done enough to remain in the side. Although Carrick could throw some curveballs ahead of kick-off later this afternoon.