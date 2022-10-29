Huddersfield Town team news and predicted XI to face Millwall

Huddersfield Town host Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Terriers who currently sit in last place with one win in their previous five league fixtures.

And Gary Rowett’s Millwall will undoubtedly be keen to continue their strong run of form, winning four of their last five matches.

A win for Huddersfield Town could see them move into 23rd whilst Millwall would potentially climb up into 4th place if they are to pick up all three points.

Huddersfield Town team news

Youngster Pat Jones is currently unavailable after sustaining an injury which has seen him sidelined since the start of October.

Matty Pearson injured his foot during pre-season and is set to be sidelined for a prolonged period of time. Tyreece Simpson is also unlikely to feature having been injured since joining from Ipswich Town in August.

Loanee Tino Anjorin is currently recovering from glandular fever and won’t feature. Jonathan Hogg is still questionable as he is suffering a calf issue.

Will Boyle is also unavailable after injury has made him unavailable since the start of October.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Nicholls (GK)

Nakayama

Helik

Lees

Turton

Camara

Kasumu

Rudoni

Holmes

Thomas

Ward

It has been a turbulent season so far for the Terriers who have looked lacklustre since the appointment of Mark Fotheringham. Players that are usually dependable and consistent in front of goal such as Danny Ward have really struggled for form this season with Huddersfield Town being one of the lowest scoring teams in the division.

The Terriers may struggle against a Millwall side that look unstoppable at the moment.

The match kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.