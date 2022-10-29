Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Reading with key man suspended

Burnley host Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Burnley face fellow top-six contenders Reading in the Championship today, in what should be a close-fought game at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany’s side go into this one unbeaten in their last 14 Championship outings compared to Reading who’ve won just one of their last five in the league, dropping out of the play-off places in the process.

The Clarets found themselves in 1st place of the table after their won over Norwich City last time out and a win over the Royals would see them cement their place at the top of the pile.

Burnley team news

As per LancsLive, Kompany is set to make a late call on Josh Cullen ahead of this one, after the midfielder missed the Norwich game through injury.

Kompany said ahead of today’s game that Scott Twine, Darko Churlinov and Ashley Westwood are all making good progress, but it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see any of them in action before the World Cup break.

Jack Cork is suspended for today’s game.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Beyer

Harwood-Bellis

Vitinho

Bastien

Brownhill

Benson

Tella

Gudmundsson

Rodriguez

With Cork suspended, Samuel Bastien could come straight into the starting XI alongside Josh Brownhill in midfield.

The defence looks unlikely to change, but Kompany has some good options in attack should he choose to rotate – Manuel Benson in for Anass Zaroury could be a good call with the latter having played a lot of football in recent weeks.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson should keep his spot in the staring XI amid his good run of form.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.