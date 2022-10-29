‘A cause for concern’ – Cardiff City v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Rotherham United in the Championship this afternoon.

Cardiff City welcome Rotherham United to South Wales today, in what should be a close-fought affair in the Championship.

The Bluebirds remain without a permanent manager in place with Mark Hudson still in temporary charge – his side have lost their last three in the league.

Rotherham lost Paul Warne earlier in the campaign and Matt Taylor has come in as his permanent successor, with the Millers performing well under his watch.

They’ve lost one of their last four in the league and sit in the mid-table region, whereas Cardiff currently sit in 18th.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff’s current form is definitely a cause for concern, and there’s a sense that not having a permanent boss in place is giving the team a sense of instability.

“Rotherham meanwhile look to have made a really smart appointment in Taylor and on paper, they should go into this one as the favourites.

“The Millers though aren’t so formidable on the road and Cardiff may fancy their chances. I don’t think the Bluebirds have a win in them, but I think they could claim a point in this one.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Rotherham United

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player? Anel Ahmedhodzic Jewison Bennette Iliman Ndiaye George Baldock

James Ray

“Cardiff City are in dire need of a permanent boss. The Bluebirds have been shrouded by uncertainty for too long now and it’s certainly not helping Hudson, his players or the club’s supporters.

“Rotherham United need to capitalise on the uncertainty and pick up a valuable away win. Their away form hasn’t been great but a trip to South Wales presents them with a great chance to bring all three points with them on the long journey back to South Yorkshire.

“Amid Cardiff’s struggles of late, I’ll back the Millers to compound their misery with an away win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Rotherham United