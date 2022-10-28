What’s former Bristol City and Reading striker Leroy Lita up to these days?

Leroy Lita has played for a host of different clubs during his long career but his most prominent spells were at with Bristol City and Reading.

Lita, now 37, started out as a youngster at Chelsea but failed to make the grade before he signed a professional contract with Bristol City in 2003.

It was at Ashton Gate that Lita began to make a name for himself and the 2004/05 season was a breakthrough one for the striker. He scored 29 goals in all competitions for The Robins as they just missed out on the League One play-offs.

Lita’s goal-scoring prowess earned him a call-up to the England U21s while playing for Bristol City and he went on to score six times in nine appearances for his country between 2005 and 2007.

The Zaire-born forward was a real presence up front and soon began attracting attention from Championship clubs. Such was his potential that Reading spent a then club-record fee of £1 million to bring him to the Madejski Stadium where he would start his next venture.

Lita went on to have a successful spell with the Royals under Steve Coppell, scoring 15 times in his debut season as the club eased to the Championship title with a whopping 106 points. The following year Lita made the step up to the Premier League with Reading and was not overawed. He netted on the opening day of the season against Middlesbrough and went on to score 14 times overall.

Lita continued to have his moments in a Reading shirt but periods out of the team through injury eventually saw him fall down the pecking order. After loan spells at both Charlton Athletic and Norwich City, he left the club to join Middlesbrough in 2009.

So what’s Lita up to these days?

Lita spent two years in Teeside with Middlesbrough and was a solid addition to the front-line. He scored 20 goals in 78 appearances before moving to Swansea City. Lita found his playing time limited in Wales and was sent out on loan to Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Brighton & Hove Albion during his time at the Swans.

The former Royals man continued to go from club to club after but still managed to find the net at most places he went. Short stints at Barnsley and Notts County were followed by a move to Crete where he played for Greek second division side AO Chania in 2015.

A year later Lita returned to England with then-League Two side Yeovil Town before jetting off to Thailand to play for Sisaket. The attacker spent just one season over in Southeast Asia, scoring five times in 21 appearances.

Lita again found his way back to the UK and into non-league football where he has stayed ever since. The former U21 international played for Margate, Salisbury, Chelmsford City, Nuneaton Borough, and Stratford Town before joining his current club Hednesford Town in the Southern Premier League earlier this year.

Lita has begun to move into the coaching side of the game and was recently appointed player-coach at Hednesford Town. Despite this, there is no sign of Lita hanging up his boots just yet and certainly no suggestion of him losing his touch, the striker has rediscovered his old form for Bristol City and Reading this season, having scored 15 times in 17 games so far.