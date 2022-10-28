West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United as Corberan era gets underway

Carlos Corberan takes charge of his first game as West Brom manager tomorrow, when Sheffield United visit The Hawthorns.

West Brom enter into a new and exciting era tomorrow when Corberan takes charge of his first game as the Baggies’ new boss.

He was installed as Steve Bruce’s permanent successor this week and his first game is against a Sheffield United side who are struggling for form, with the Blades winless in their last six.

West Brom sit in 23rd place ahead of this weekend and Sheffield United in 5th.

West Brom team news

The only bit of fresh team news for Corberan to deal with is the absence of Kyle Bartley, who’s suspended for tomorrow’s game after his red card v Millwall last time out.

The likes of Daryl Dike (thigh), Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Kean Bryan (ACL) remain sidelined with longer term injuries.

Predicted XI (3-4-3)

Palmer (GK)

Pieters

Kelly

O’Shea

Townsend

Molumby

Yokuslu

Furlong

Swift

Grant

Wallace

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

It’s difficult to predict what Corberan’s first West Brom XI will look like. At Huddersfield Town previously, the Spaniard often favoured a 3-4-3 formation with wing-backs who got up and down the pitch.

Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong could well be his first-choice wing-backs and both will have a lot of work to do in a Corberan set up.

Fans will definitely be patient with Corberan who looks to be a great appointment for the Baggies – an opening game v Sheffield United though is a really tough one for Corberan.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.