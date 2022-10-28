Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City with key duo set to return

Swansea City travel to Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Russell Martin takes his high-flying Swansea City side to Bristol City tomorrow where the Swans will be looking to continue their fine form.

They find themselves in 4th place of the table ahead of the weekend, with six wins in their last seven outings having thrust them up the league standings.

Bristol City meanwhile sit in 13th place as things stand.

Swansea City team news

As per WalesOnline’s Ian Mitchelmore, Martin is set to welcome back Jamie Paterson and Ryan Manning for tomorrow’s game, but Joe Allen will be absent until after the World Cup.

Joel Piroe will serve the third of a three-match ban, whilst Liam Walsh remains a long-term absentee for the Swans.

Predicted XI

Benda (GK)

Sorinola

Cabango

Darling

Wood

Latibeaudiere

Grimes

Fulton

Cooper

Cundle

Obafemi

Right now, Martin has no need to change things up. Having Manning and Paterson back will be a boost but expect but to start on the bench.

There’s a few names who could come in for rotational purposes, like Olivier Ntcham and maybe Kyle Naughton, but it seems likely that Martin will name an unchanged side from the last outing v Cardiff City.

Bristol City will be a tough challenge for the Swans. But they should head to Ashton Gate full of confidence and the Robins will certainly be weary of the threat that Martin’s side will bring.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 12pm.