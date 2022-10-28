Swansea City set to secure long-term future of new star

Swansea City attacking midfielder Ollie Cooper is set to sign a long-term deal with the club until the summer of 2027, Wales Online has reported.

Swansea City academy graduate Cooper has forced his way into the senior side this season.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with fellow Welsh outfit Newport County, managing one goal and 10 assists in 35 outings. Now though, he’s a firm part of Russell Martin’s plans, playing a part in all of the last 11 Championship games.

His form has drawn high praise from supporters, netting three goals in his last four games including against rivals Cardiff City last time out.

Now, it seems Cooper’s performances are set to be rewarded.

As per a report from Wales Online, Cooper is poised to sign a new long-term deal with Swansea City. His current contract runs out at the end of the season but this fresh agreement will keep him on board until the summer of 2027.

The report adds that he will put pen to paper on the deal before this weekend’s clash with Bristol City.

A much-deserved deal…

Cooper’s performances since coming into the side have certainly warranted his place in the spotlight of late.

He’s been in inspired form and it’s great to see his displays are being rewarded with a long-term deal. It’s a big show of faith from manager Martin and the rest of the club, so it will be hoped he can kick on and continue his development from here.

It’s also encouraging to see the Swans being proactive in securing the future of Cooper before any uncertainty can creep in or other sides can take notice of his form.