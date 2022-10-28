Russell Martin makes significant revelation regarding long-term Swansea City future

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed talks have taken place over extending his stay in South Wales.

Swansea City moved to appoint Martin in the summer of 2021, bringing him in from MK Dons after the departure of Steve Cooper.

His time in South Wales has been turbulent in terms of results on the pitch. However, on the whole, Martin has displayed why he’s viewed as a highly promising coach, bringing an attractive brand of football back to South Wales and implementing a philosophy that the players look to have bought into.

Martin is still contracted to the Swans for another two-and-a-half years, but it’s now emerged his stay could be extended.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Swansea City boss revealed he has been spoken to about signing a new contract with the club. The revelation came after he was quizzed on links with a switch to former club Norwich City amid growing pressure on Dean Smith’s shoulders.

After backing Smith to get back on track and insisting he’s showing no interest in the speculation, Martin said of himself and assistant head coach Matt Gill:

“We’re really happy here and I hope we’re here for a long time, and I mean that. The club have spoken about potentially extending our stay and all that stuff so we’ll see how that goes. We’re more than open to that. We would like that.

“That’s up to the club to decide whether we’re doing a good enough job for that. It’s been 15 months of really hard work.

“I hope everyone can see we’re on the right path, hopefully early on in the journey together, but how well we do on the pitch will impact how long we’re here.”

One to hold onto…

Swansea City have become a great proving ground for coaches looking to forge a career in the game.

First came Graham Potter, who has since impressed thoroughly with Brighton and Hove Albion before making a big move to Chelsea earlier this season. Steve Cooper proved his mettle as a senior coach with the Swans too and although the football wasn’t the most eye-catching, the current Nottingham Forest boss is another viewed as one with a bright future in the game.

Martin can certainly follow in their footsteps at go on to coach in the Premier League.

If Swansea City can tie him down to a new deal though, there’s no reason why he can’t make that step up with the Swans.