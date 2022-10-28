Report shares fresh update on Nathan Tella’s Burnley future as Southampton struggles continue

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is refusing to rule out the possibility of recalling Nathan Tella from his Burnley loan spell in January, according to The Athletic.

Tella, 23, joined Burnley on loan last summer. Since then the Englishman has netted six times in 15 Championship outings for the Clarets who currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table.

It was reported last week that Southampton have a recall clause in Tella’s loan deal and now The Athletic are saying that Saints boss Hasenhuttl is not ruling out a possible recall in January.

Southampton currently sit in 16th place of the Premier League table. They’ve taken 12 points from their opening 12 games of the season and they might yet see Tella as a good option to bolster their survival chances.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will be desperate to keep hold of Tella who has become a key player for his side since arriving in the summer.

The Saints loanee is their second highest-scorer in the league so far this season, with his goals having claimed five points alone this season.

Tella back to Southampton?

It would definitely be a blow to Burnley if Southampton recall Tella. But this is the difficulty with loaning players. Southampton aren’t doing too well in the Premier League and Tella’s return could be like a new signing for them.

For the player as well, he’s showed Hasenhuttl that he can score goals when playing in an attacking set-up and he might jump at the chance to play some regular Premier League football in the second half of this season.

For now though, Tella remains at Burnley who go up against Reading this weekend – the Clarets have three more league games after that before the World Cup break.