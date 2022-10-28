QPR team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City with trio potentially missing out

QPR travel to Birmingham City in the Championship this evening.

QPR head to St Andrew’s with a chance to move top of the Championship table ahead of this weekend, with Mick Beale’s side currently sat in 2nd place behind Burnley, who lead by two points.

The R’s have enjoyed a fine season so far and they’ll see this game as another must-win ahead of the World Cup break, but it certainly won’t be easy.

Former QPR no.2 John Eustace is the man in charge at Birmingham City and his side have pulled off a few scalps already this season.

They currently sit in 15th place of the table.

QPR team news

West London Sport revealed yesterday that attacking duo Chris Willock and Tyler Roberts could miss out on tonight’s game, with the pair facing a late fitness check ahead of the game.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Dunne looks set to miss out once again with a knee injury picked up in the defeat v Luton Town earlier in the month.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Balogun

Laird

Field

Johansen

Chair

Iroegbunam

Armstrong

Dykes

The above side is an unchanged one from the side that beat Wigan Athletic last time out. Defensively, Beale has found his best line up – Leon Balogun and Jake Clarke-Slater have formed a formidable partnership and so too have Stefan Johansen and Sam Field in front of them.

With Roberts and Willock likely to miss out, or at least start on the bench, it could mean that Sinclair Armstrong is in line for a third-straight start in the league, with Tim Iroegbunam continuing in the no.10 position.

It’s still a strong line up but QPR will need to put in a commanding and confident display to leave St Andrew’s with all three points tonight.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.