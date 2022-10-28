QPR ready to sanction winter exits for R’s trio as Beale looks to trim squad

QPR men Macauley Bonne, George Thomas and Conor Masterson will all be allowed to move on from the club in the January transfer window, West London Sport has said.

QPR boss Mick Beale has done well to assemble a squad that looks capable of fighting for the play-off spots at the least this season, and all after just one transfer window in charge.

It takes time for a new boss to well and truly shape the squad to their liking though, and he’s now told West London Sport that discussions have taken place with players who could be allowed to move on in January.

Beale stressed he plans to trim his heavy squad, with West London Sport’s report stating Bonne and Thomas will be allowed to make exits while Masterson is among those who could make a loan exit.

Here’s what Beale had to say:

“A lot of discussions are already happening with individual players.

“I think we have a heavy squad in terms of numbers when everyone is available.

“It’s important that people who have not played in the first half of the season, and can’t see a way into the squad and team, are able to go and play.”

Trimming the squad…

None of Bonne, Thomas or Masterson have played as much as they would have liked so far this season, so it makes sense that winter moves are on the cards.

Bonne saw a move to Charlton Athletic fall through late on in the summer window and since, he’s played only 35 minutes of Championship action across six substitute appearances. His only start came in the EFL Cup, playing just over an hour.

As for attacking midfielder Thomas, he played 26 minutes in QPR’s season opener and hasn’t been involved in a league matchday squad since. His only start has come in the EFL Cup too.

Masterson meanwhile has played only two minutes of first-team football all season. He’s been on the bench a number of times but not since September 17th.

All three could benefit from winter exits, be them temporary or permanent, so it will be hoped deals can be struck.