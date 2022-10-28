‘Proved a lot of people wrong’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Burnley v Reading

Burnley host Reading at Turf Moor in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley are in staggering form this season, losing just once since the opening day. They have won four of their last five games and sit top of the table after 17 games played and will be looking to continue their stay at the top when they face Reading tomorrow.

The Royals sit in 8th and have surprised everyone with just how strong they have been so far this season. Prior to the weekend’s win over Bristol City, Paul Ince’s side had lost three in a row, which seriously harmed their place in the top six, dropping out altogether.

Both sides have plenty to play for in this clash, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly column ahead of the game.

“Burnley headed into the weekend top of the Championship after a brilliant week that saw a sensational comeback win at Sunderland, then a narrow victory over Norwich. There seems to be no stopping Vincent Kompany and his side right now,” he said.

“That was a big result for Reading last weekend. Ending a run of three defeats on the bounce with a victory over Bristol City. They have proved a lot of people wrong a lot already this season, but I still just cannot see them picking anything up from Turf Moor.”

Prutton predicts Burnley will stay top of the league after this weekend’s round of games, winning 3-1 against Reading.

Thoughts…

Leading up to last weekend Reading’s run had been very poor, and the win against the Robins will be a huge boost going into the clash with the league leaders Burnley. They will fancy their chances to get something given their decent track record against the top sides in the division this season.

However, Burnley’s form is one of the best in the league and so they will want to continue this run and ultimately burst Reading’s bubble. Vincent Kompany’s side won’t be likely to lose at Turf Moor but will still need to be at their best to keep Reading at bay.

Prutton’s prediction that Burnley will come away as winners is a likely outcome, but it may not be as cut and dry as his score prediction suggests. However, given their quality, they are more than capable.

Burnley v Reading kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.