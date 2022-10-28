Paul Heckingbottom issues challenge to out of favour Sheffield United man amid limited game time

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has called on loan forward Reda Khadra to prove in training that he deserves a spot in his starting XI.

Sheffield United added Khadra to their ranks during the summer transfer window, bringing him in on loan from Brighton.

The move came off the back of the German’s decent stint with Blackburn Rovers last season, during which he managed to rack up five goals and four assists in 28 outings for the Championship club.

However, since arriving at Bramall Lane, Khadra has seen limited minutes.

The 21-year-old has played just 323 minutes of Championship football across 10 appearances, with seven of those coming off the bench. Now, amid his struggles to gain a starting role, Blades boss Heckingbottom has told Yorkshire Live that Khadra needs to use to training to prove he’s deserving of a place in the team.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Performances, training ground and on the pitch, that’s it. Performances.

“Get yourself available and fit to play and then affect the games. The one thing I have said to Reda is he’s not here to try and play like any of our players, he’s been brought in because he is different.

“He’s got to be positive and if he’s going to lose the ball he’s got to lose the ball going that way [forward] and being really positive and brave with it.”

Breaking into the side…

Khadra has shown before that he can perform at this level. He was a popular figure at Blackburn Rovers and his versatility made him a useful asset for Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.

That can work in his favour at Bramall Lane too, but it seems Heckingbottom needs to see more from the forward.

He’s got that spark to get fans off their seats but he’s not been able to set the world alight after a promising start to his time with Sheffield United. Fingers will be crossed that he can up his levels and get himself into the side, else parent club Brighton might have a decision to make when the January transfer window rolls around.