‘Make or break’ – Norwich City v Stoke City prediction: The72

Norwich City host Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Dean Smith’s side were narrowly beaten by Burnley in midweek and are now six Championship games without a win.

Norwich City were expected to challenge for a return to the Premier League this season but have slipped to 7th after a concerning run of form. A win at Carrow Road this coming weekend is needed to lift the morale of the team and get them moving up the table again.

Stoke City haven’t exactly been in flying form themselves, losing their last two matches in the Championship. Both of those defeats have come at home against Rotherham United and a struggling Coventry City. Alex Neil’s men will be perhaps pleased to be playing away on Saturday, having not lost in their last four on the road.

The Potters are currently 17th and have struggled for consistency since Neil took charge in late August, however, they are capable of turning in a performance against the promotion challengers. Impressive wins over Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United, plus a good draw at Burnley, means they should not be underestimated.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions ahead of the game…

Ollie Trout

“I don’t think there is a major cause for concern for Norwich City despite a miserable run of form. There is talk of Dean Smith possibly losing his job but I think that would be premature to say the least. The Canaries have more than enough quality to turn things around and I think that will happen sooner rather than later.

“Stoke City are difficult to predict under Neil and seem to raise their game in the bigger matches. Having said that, if they put in performances like the ones in the last two matches, they will find it difficult on Saturday.

“This is a big game for the home side, if they don’t start well the fans could become frustrated and this could play into the hands of Stoke City. I think it will be close but I’m going for Norwich City to get a much-needed win.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“Norwich City are in a bad way coming into this one. They looked good value for their promotion contenders tag during their impressive unbeaten run but now, you get the feeling it could be make or break for Dean Smith soon.

“Thankfully, the Championship’s tightly-packed nature means they’re still only five points off the top two despite a dismal run.

“Things need to turn around soon though, and the Canaries could be up against it here,

“For all their inconsistency, Stoke City have actually been decent on the road under Neil. They’re undefeated in four away from home and I think they might snatch a point here too.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Stoke City