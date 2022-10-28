‘It does not get easier’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Wigan Athletic v Watford

Wigan Athletic host Watford in the Championship this weekend.

The Tics are struggling for form at the moment and Leam Richardson’s side linger just above the relegation zone in 19th. A wrong result this weekend could see them slip inside the bottom three and whilst there is a long way to go, improvements are needed for the Tics.

Watford come into this one with inconsistent form, but the Hornets are coming off the back of a huge 4-0 win over Luton Town. This will breed confidence and many will back them going into this Saturday’s affair.

And writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has offered his predictions ahead of Saturday’s clash.

He wrote:

“A poor run from Wigan has seen them slide back down the table. They have faced a tough run of games, but it does not get easier as they face Watford.

“The Hornets should be riding high after thumping Luton on Sunday, but we have seen two very different sides to them under Slaven Bilic already. Who knows which will show up. I will tentatively tip an away win.”

Prutton is predicting a 0-2 win for the visitors, ending a big week for Slaven Bilic’s side and piling misery onto a slumping Wigan Athletic.

Thoughts…

On current form, Prutton’s prediction may not be bang on, but we all know in football that things can go either way.

The Tics have picked up some good points against strong opposition so far this year and they may well do so again this weekend however unlikely it may seem.

Watford can’t rest on their laurels following their last result and they must use the momentum to begin climbing the table, and getting back into the top-six where they should be on their quest for an immediate return to Premier League football.

The first goal in this one may prove crucial, but with Wigan Athletic’s poor home record it is tough to see them picking up all three points this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.