‘I’m definitely backing…’ – Bristol City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Bristol City host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Bristol City see Swansea City head to Ashton Gate in tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off, in what should be an exciting game in the Championship.

The Robins have plummeted down the standings in recent weeks but they’ve picked up some big wins in recent weeks, over the likes of Preston North End and West Brom.

Swansea meanwhile have shot up the table, winning six of their last seven in the league to find themselves in 4th place of the table, compared to Bristol City who sit in 13th.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I don’t think there’s a team in the league that can stop Swansea City right now. And Russell Martin will be bolstered by the returns of Ryan Manning and Jamie Paterson tomorrow so I’m definitely backing the Swans for another confident afternoon.

“Bristol City though can beat anyone in the league. They’re inconsistent but they’ve got a few attacking players who can really damage teams in this league.

“Early kick-offs are often hard to predict, but I think it’s very difficult to go against Swansea City at the moment.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Swansea City

James Ray

“For me, this one can only go one way.

“While the Robins have been in patchy form of late, the Swans are looking imperious. Yes, Martin’s side have shown they have a blip or two in them and they have a reputation for falling apart late on, but they’ve flipped that recently and picked up some last-gasp wins of their own.

“That shows a real shift in momentum, and with Bristol City struggling for consistency, that should make the difference.

“I’m backing Swansea to make it three in a row.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Swansea City