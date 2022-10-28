‘They’ll break through’ – Leyton Orient v Salford City prediction: The72

Leyton Orient host Salford City in League Two this weekend.

Leyton Orient come into their clash with Salford City having recovered well from a slight drop in form.

The O’s imperious start to the new campaign stuttered somewhat with a run of three games without a win. However, Richie Wellens’ side are back on track now having won back-to-back League Two games against Gillingham and Carlisle United, lifting them back to the top of the table.

Salford City haven’t started all that badly either. Neil Wood’s side sit in 5th on 27 points from 15 games.

They were able to halt a losing streak against bottom of the table Hartlepool United after falling to defeats against Stockport County and Bradford City in the two games prior. The Ammies will be hoping to lean on their impressive away record to claim all three points against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s fixture, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Leyton Orient look to be heading in the right direction again after there minor blip and on their day, they can defeat anyone in this division. Salford are strong away from home though, so they’ll pose some problems for the O’s here.

“Both sides boast impressive defensive records, so there won’t be much between them.

“However, I think I give the edge to Orient. Wellens’ side just have more firepower in attack and I think they’ll break through the Ammies’ strong defence and secure another important win here.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 1-0 Salford City

Luke Phelps

“Leyton Orient remain in a very strong position in the League Two table. But they’ve hit some patchy form in recent weeks and Salford will be looking to take advantage of that, with Neil Wood’s side looking sitting in a good position right now.

“Salford’s form hasn’t been all that impressive of late and given that, I think both teams will be happy with a draw in this one.

“I’m going for a score draw.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 1-1 Salford City