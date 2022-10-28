Hull City and Preston North End keen to sign Scottish striker on free transfer

Hull City and Preston North End are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign FC Haka striker Lee Erwin, according to Football Insider.

The two sides sit two points apart from one another with Hull City sitting in 16th position in the table, whilst Preston North End are in 12th. As with a lot of sides at both the top and bottom of the Championship, the Tigers and the Lilywhites will be looking towards the transfer window for reinforcements.

However, they may not have to wait nine weeks for a particular player to join the ranks. The Finland Veikkausliiga division ends this weekend and FC Haka forward Erwin is set to play his final game for the club and will become a free agent.

This has put the two Championship sides on red alert as they look to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of schedule.

The 28-year-old has scored 21 goals and registered five assists in just 34 appearances for his current side, and so it is no surprise he has caught the attention of those in the second tier.

A shrewd bit of business if the deal is sealed…

A striker who has an eye for goal and is playing at the top of his game is hard to come by and so Erwin signing for either Hull City or Preston North End would certainly be a shrewd bit of business, especially given he will be a free transfer.

Of course there is a risk that he will not adapt to the English game. He has had spells Leeds United, Bury and Oldham Athletic in the EFL but scored just 10 goals in a combined 55 goals and so the interested sides will be hoping he can replicate his FC Haka form rather than what has come before on these shores.

Hull City and Preston North End are in need of some impetus and Erwin could well provide that spark to propel them up the table and closer towards the division’s top six. Only time will tell if he signs, and if he is a success.